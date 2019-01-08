Listen Live Sports

India’s Supreme Court reinstates investigative agency head

January 8, 2019 12:56 am
 
NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s Supreme Court has reinstated the head of the federal investigative agency in a setback to the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which had removed him from the post in October.

The Press Trust of India reports that the high court reinstated Alok Verma as director of India’s Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday.

Verma had challenged the government’s decision to remove him from power during an agency inquiry of his deputy, Rakesh Asthana.

The agency had alleged Asthana took bribes to settle a money-laundering investigation.

A special government committee ousted both Verma and Asthana in a late-night October raid that made a long-simmering internal feud between the two men public.

The court said Verma couldn’t make any major policy decisions pending a review by an autonomous anti-corruption body.

