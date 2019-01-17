Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Investigated Baltimore police commander sues department

January 17, 2019 2:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — A ranking Baltimore police commander once investigated over the use of funds from a nonprofit she created is suing the department over its probe.

The Daily Record reports Kimberly Burrus says Baltimore police violated her right to due process under the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights. She’s seeking an injunction from all punishment violating her procedural rights.

Burrus founded the nonprofit to improve police-community relations after the highly publicized death of a black man in police custody in 2015. Following the investigation, prosecutors did not pursue charges, citing a lack of compelling evidence. Interim Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle reduced the department’s suggested punishment to a transfer, non-consecutive 60-day suspension and demotion to lieutenant.

City Solicitor Andre Davis declined to comment on the lawsuit Wednesday. It was moved a day earlier to federal court.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Daily Record of Baltimore, http://www.thedailyrecord.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
1|23 Overcoming the Challenges of Cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines participate in a live-fire exercise aboard ship

Today in History

1946: Creation of the Central Intelligence Group, predecessor to CIA