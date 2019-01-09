Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Iowa GOP senator plans 2020 primary against Rep. Steve King

January 9, 2019 5:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A three-term Iowa state senator says he plans to challenge longtime U.S. Rep. Steve King in next year’s Republican primary.

Randy Feenstra, an assistant Republican legislative leader, announced Wednesday he intended to run for the northwest Iowa seat and has opened a federal campaign committee.

Without mentioning King by name, Feenstra said the district doesn’t have a voice in Washington “because our current representative’s caustic nature has left us without a seat at the table.” He added Iowans don’t need more “sideshows or distractions.”

King just began his ninth term. He’s known for hardline views on immigration, abortion and gun rights. Democrats and sometimes Republicans have criticized his blunt comments.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

King has typically won re-election easily in the solidly Republican district but narrowly defeated his Democratic opponent in November.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen load munitions to craft before takeoff

Today in History

1943: Pentagon is dedicated in Virginia