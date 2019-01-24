Iowa Sen. Ernst says she was raped in college by boyfriend

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Sen. Joni Ernst says in an interview that she was raped by a boyfriend while she was a student at Iowa State University but didn’t report the assault.

Ernst disclosed the attack in an interview with Bloomberg posted online Wednesday night.

Ernst said she was in a relationship with a man who was “physically and sexually abusive.” She said he raped her at his home and threatened to kill himself if she ended the relationship. She called a campus sexual assault counseling center hotline and ended the relationship but didn’t report the attack to police.

Ernst also clarified comments she made in a court document about interviewing to be Donald Trump’s running mate. She said Trump didn’t offer the job. After thinking about it, she called to withdraw from consideration.

