Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Iran not invited, Russia snubs meeting over Iran concerns

January 21, 2019 10:07 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s foreign minister says Iran has not been invited to an international conference on the Middle East next month in Warsaw, while Russia has declined the invitation.

Iran has protested the Feb.13-14 conference, calling it a hostile move. Poland and the U.S. are co-hosting the event that has also met with a lukewarm reaction from the European Union, whose foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini will not be attending.

Minister Jacek Czaputowicz said in remarks published Monday that Iran’s presence would have hampered talks because the language that Tehran uses is “hard to accept.”

He said Russia has advised that it will not participate, either.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Czaputowicz insisted the conference could help solve the impasse over the international agreement on curbing Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor directs operation of the stern gate aboard ship

Today in History

1961: JFK first president to hold live televised news conference