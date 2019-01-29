Listen Live Sports

Iranian security chief says country won’t up missile range

January 29, 2019
 
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s senior security official says his country has no plans to increase range of its missile systems.

Tuesday’s report on state TV quotes the secretary of Iran’s top security body, Ali Shamkhani, as saying that Iran “has no intention of increasing the range of our missiles.”

In 2017, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard chief, Gen. Mohammad Ali Jafari, said the country’s supreme leader had limited the range of its ballistic missiles to 2,000 kilometers (1,240 miles).

The West is suspicious that Iran’s missile program is capable of delivering nuclear weapons. Iran denies the charge.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Friday his country is ready to impose further sanctions on Iran if no progress is made in talks to limit its ballistic missile program.

