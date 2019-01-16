Listen Live Sports

Israeli police probe suspicious attempts to appoint 2 judges

January 16, 2019 4:41 am
 
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police say they are investigating allegations rocking Israel’s legal system involving suspicious attempts to appoint two judges.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said on Wednesday the Lahav 433 investigative body is looking into “offenses of integrity” regarding attempts to appoint the two. He says police have seized documents as part of the investigation and there was a sweeping gag order on all further details.

Israeli media have been rife with speculation in recent days over the scope of the affair, offering only hints of high it goes.

The Haaretz daily has reported that Israel’s attorney general recused himself from the case because of his friendship with the main suspect and that the country’s justice minister and chief justice of the Supreme Court will be called to testify.

