Ivanka Trump to work on World Bank president search

January 15, 2019 5:40 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says Ivanka Trump will take part in the nomination process for a new head of the World Bank.

The senior adviser was asked to participate by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin because she has worked with World Bank leaders on a variety of projects. The White House said she is not a contender for the post.

Jim Yong Kim, the current president of the World Bank, announced last week that he is resigning.

With Kim’s exit, President Donald Trump will have the opportunity to nominate his own choice to fill the position. The leaders at the 189-nation World Bank have all been Americans. But other countries have complained about this pattern.

Kim’s permanent successor will be decided by the World Bank’s board of directors.

