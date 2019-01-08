Listen Live Sports

Jason Rezaian seeks restitution from Iran for imprisonment

January 8, 2019 4:44 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Post reporter Jason Rezaian says he was arrested by Iranian authorities, subjected to a sham trial and held for 18 months purely as a way to gain leverage over the American government in nuclear negotiations.

Rezaian testified Tuesday in federal court as part of a multimillion dollar lawsuit against the Islamic Republic.

Rezaian was arrested in July 2014 and spent 18 months in jail, including nearly 50 days in solitary confinement.

He was released in January 2016 as part of a prisoner swap on the day the nuclear accord between Iran and global powers was implemented. Rezaian testified that he was repeatedly told by his interrogators he would be released “when the Americans give us what they want.”

The Iranian government has never responded publicly to Rezaian’s lawsuit.

