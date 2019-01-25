Listen Live Sports

Jesuit school, others settle Haiti sex abuse case for $60M

January 25, 2019 10:09 am
 
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — More than 130 people who say they were sexually abused as children at a now-defunct charity school in Haiti have reached a $60 million settlement with a Jesuit university in Connecticut and other defendants.

The settlement was announced Friday and must be approved by a federal judge in Hartford.

The defendants include Fairfield University, the Society of Jesus of New England, the Order of Malta and Haiti Fund Inc., which financially supported the Haitian school.

A founder of the Project Pierre Toussaint School for homeless children in Cap-Haitien, Douglas Perlitz, is serving a 20-year prison sentence for sexually abusing male students.

Fairfield University officials say the school did not run the school in Haiti but is settling the lawsuit to spare the victims from painful court proceedings.

