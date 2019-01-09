Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Joshua Tree park remaining open despite government shutdown

January 9, 2019 9:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — California’s Joshua Tree National Park won’t be closing because of the partial government shutdown after all.

The desert preserve had planned to close on Thursday. As with other national parks, lack of staff had led to problems with human waste, trash and environmental damage.

But on Wednesday, the National Park Service said it’s freed enough money from recreation fees to prevent the closure of outdoor areas, although most visitor centers won’t operate. Authorities say the money will allow them to bring back maintenance staff to deal with problems.

In addition some campgrounds, a road, trail and a picnic area that already are closed will reopen. Those sections were shut after some of the park’s iconic Joshua trees were destroyed and off-roaders gauged new routes in the fragile desert.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen load munitions to craft before takeoff

Today in History

1943: Pentagon is dedicated in Virginia