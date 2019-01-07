Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Judge asked to reinstate embattled Florida election head

January 7, 2019 4:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys for a former Florida election official are trying to convince a federal judge that she was unfairly “targeted” by outgoing Gov. Rick Scott.

Brenda Snipes was in a federal court Monday asking U.S. District Judge Mark Walker to reinstate her as elections supervisor for Broward County.

Walker did not rule during the nearly two-hour hearing, but he did raise questions about whether Snipes was given a chance to defend herself against allegations made by Scott.

Snipes came under fire during the contentious recount that followed the 2018 elections. She planned to resign on Jan. 4, but Scott immediately suspended her in late November.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Snipes contends that her due process rights were violated. Attorneys for Scott maintain that he had the authority to remove her from office.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1908: Grand Canyon declared a national monument