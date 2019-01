Judge asked to reinstate embattled Florida election head

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys for a former Florida election official are trying to convince a federal judge that she was unfairly “targeted” by outgoing Gov. Rick Scott.

Brenda Snipes was in a federal court Monday asking U.S. District Judge Mark Walker to reinstate her as elections supervisor for Broward County.

Walker did not rule during the nearly two-hour hearing, but he did raise questions about whether Snipes was given a chance to defend herself against allegations made by Scott.

Snipes came under fire during the contentious recount that followed the 2018 elections. She planned to resign on Jan. 4, but Scott immediately suspended her in late November.

Snipes contends that her due process rights were violated. Attorneys for Scott maintain that he had the authority to remove her from office.

