Judge issues injunction over women’s prison medical care

January 3, 2019 12:34 pm
 
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A federal judge says Virginia officials failed to provide adequate medical care at a women’s prison near Charlottesville.

News outlets report that Judge Norman Moon issued an injunction Wednesday against top Department of Corrections officials, saying the department didn’t live up to 8 of 22 standards established by a 2016 settlement aimed at improving care at Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women.

The ruling requires the department to develop a protocol ensuring unimpeded access to care for inmates within 30 days. The prison must also have a staff of 78 nurses within 45 days and have a backboard or stretcher, an oxygen tank and mask, and a suction machine in every building that houses inmates within 14 days.

Lawyers for the state have denied that any settlement provisions were breached.

