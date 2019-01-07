Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Judge orders Iraqi man released after long detention

January 7, 2019 4:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge in Minnesota has ordered an Iraqi man released from immigration custody until there’s a final order to remove him from the U.S.

District Judge David Doty ordered Monday that 35-year-old Farass Adnan Ali be released within 30 days. Ali has been in custody on immigration charges for 18 months.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials allege that when completing immigration forms, Ali concealed his service in the Saddam Hussein regime’s elite Republican Guard.

Lawyers for Ali challenged what they call his “unreasonable, prolonged” pre-deportation detention, which included seven months of solitary confinement.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Ali attorney Ian Bratlie of the American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota says he hopes Ali is released this week.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s office in Minnesota did not respond to requests for comment.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1908: Grand Canyon declared a national monument