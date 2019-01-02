Judiciary panel sets hearing date for Trump’s AG pick

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Judiciary Committee has set a confirmation hearing for later this month for President Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general, William Barr.

The committee announced Wednesday that it would hold a hearing on January 15 and 16.

Trump last month announced Barr as his selection to lead the Justice Department. He previously served as attorney general from 1991 to 1993 under President George H.W. Bush.

If confirmed, Barr would replace Jeff Sessions, who was forced to resign in November. Trump had been furious with Sessions over his recusal from the Russia investigation in March 2017.

Advertisement

Since Sessions’ departure, acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker has led the Justice Department.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.