Kansas AG: Sanctions against Kobach settled in voting suit

January 29, 2019 9:54 pm
 
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ attorney general says his office has negotiated an agreement for the secretary of state’s office to pay $20,000 over former Secretary Kris Kobach’s conduct in a federal voting-rights lawsuit.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Tuesday that the payment will offset attorney fees and expenses incurred by the American Civil Liberties Union’s clients. The ACLU challenged a Kansas law requiring new voters to provide proof of their U.S. citizenship when registering.

U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson put the law on hold and found Kobach in contempt in April 2018, saying he didn’t see that counties properly registered voters.

Robinson later struck down the law and sanctioned Kobach by awarding the ACLU’s clients $26,215 for attorney fees and expenses.

Kobach left office earlier this month after losing the 2018 governor’s race.

