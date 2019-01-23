Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Kentucky GOP lawmakers order recount in House election

January 23, 2019 6:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Kentucky have ordered a recount of a state House election in which the Republican candidate lost by one vote.

DJ Johnson lost to Democrat Jim Glenn in Kentucky state House District 13 in November. The Kentucky State Board of Elections certified Glenn as the winner. But Johnson asked the GOP-controlled House of Representatives for a recount.

A panel of nine lawmakers that included six Republicans voted Wednesday to direct the Daviess County Board of Elections to conduct a recount. All three Democrats on the board voted “no.”

Republican state Rep. Bart Rowland said the recount was the “fairest option out there for both parties.” But Glenn said the recount would make voters question the validity of the election process.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Michael Monsoor commissioning ceremony

Today in History

1915: Congress creates Coast Guard as military service