Kentucky gov gets heat for criticizing cold-weather closures

January 30, 2019 11:32 am
 
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Republican governor is getting some heat for saying school districts are being too “soft” on kids when they cancel classes due to cold weather.

Many of Kentucky’s schools closed Wednesday with forecasts predicting wind chills well below zero degrees (negative 17 Celsius).

Gov. Matt Bevin told WHAS radio on Tuesday that closing schools for cold weather “sends messages to our young people that if life is hard you can curl up in the fetal position somewhere.”

Bevin added that he’s “being only slightly facetious.” He also said it is “better to err on the side of being safe.”

Many teachers, school administrators and political rivals did not see it as a joke. Democratic candidate for governor Adam Edelen called Bevin’s comments “dumb and mean.”

