Khalilzad discusses Afghan peace process with Pakistani FM

January 18, 2019 3:21 am
 
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad has met with Pakistan’s foreign minister on the second day of his visit to Islamabad as part of efforts to find a peaceful solution to neighboring Afghanistan’s 17-year war.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Mohammad Faisal said that during Friday’s meeting with Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the U.S. envoy briefed him “on his recent engagements in the region for an Afghan peace and reconciliation process.”

He said Qureshi assured Khalilzad of Pakistan’s support for a peace process, which has suffered a setback because of the Taliban’s persistent refusal to directly talk to the Afghan government in Kabul.

Washington hopes Pakistan can help end the conflict.

Islamabad says its influence on the Taliban is overstated but it will do whatever is possible for peace. engagement

