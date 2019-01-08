Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Kipke, Szeliga, re-elected to Maryland GOP House leadership

January 8, 2019 3:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland House Republicans have re-elected their two leaders in the House of Delegates.

Del. Nic Kipke, of Anne Arundel County, will be the House minority leader. Del. Kathy Szeliga, who represents parts of Baltimore and Harford counties, has been re-elected as the House minority whip.

Both of them have served in the leadership roles since 2013.

Maryland’s annual 90-day legislative session begins Wednesday.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard members practice rope climbing techniques

Today in History

1943: FDR first president to travel by airplane