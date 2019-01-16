Listen Live Sports

Last defendant in border agent’s death gets 50-year sentence

January 16, 2019 5:06 pm
 
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — The last defendant to face justice in the fatal 2014 shooting of an off-duty Border Patrol agent has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Ismael Hernandez Vallejo (vah-YAY’-hoh) was sentenced in a Texas court in Brownsville after pleading guilty Tuesday to murder in the death of agent Javier (hahv-YEHR’) Vega Jr. He also pleaded guilty to attempted capital murder in the shooting of Vega’s father.

A Cameron County jury sentenced Gustavo Tijerina-Sandoval to death in June for pulling the trigger.

According to previous trial testimony, Vega and his family were spending the day fishing when Tijerina tried to rob them. Vallejo was charged as an accomplice.

