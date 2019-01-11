Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Lawmakers work to fix legislation meant to honor Khan

January 11, 2019 5:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Lawmakers are working to correct legislation intended to honor a University of Virginia alumnus killed in action in Iraq.

The Daily Progress reports that former Rep. Tom Garrett meant to rename a post office in honor Army Capt. Humayun Khan, but he says the bill President Donald Trump signed into law last month renames a privately owned facility instead.

Garrett says a bill with an amended location passed out of committee, but floor staff mistakenly put the original bill up for a vote.

Miryam Lipper, a spokeswoman for Sen. Tim Kaine, says Congress will consider a change.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Khan was awarded a Purple Heart and Bronze Star after his 2004 death. His father, Khizr Khan, became well known for his criticism of Trump during the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

___

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|17 AFCEA Bethesda January Breakfast
1|17 Trailblazing Women In Government IT
1|17 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine snipers practice target techniques

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower bids farewell