Government News
 
Lawyers for NJ official accused of assault claim vindication

January 24, 2019 12:25 pm
 
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The attorneys for a former New Jersey official accused of sexual assault by another member of Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration are calling prosecutors’ decision not to bring charges a “vindication.”

Attorneys Stacy Ann Biancamano and John Hogan said that Albert Alvarez’s career has been devastated.

Thursday’s statement came a day after Middlesex County prosecutors said there wasn’t enough evidence to bring charges.

Katie Brennan is chief of staff of the housing finance agency. She accused Alvarez of sexually assaulting her in 2017 when they were working on Murphy’s campaign.

Alvarez left as Schools Development Authority chief of staff last year when the accusation was about to become public.

Brennan is suing the state over how the allegation was handled. Murphy has defended his administration’s response but ordered an internal probe while lawmakers pursue their own.

