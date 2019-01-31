Listen Live Sports

Lebanon’s daily Al-Mustaqbal closes its print edition

January 31, 2019 8:08 am
 
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s daily Al-Mustaqbal, which is owned by Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri’s family, says it is ceasing its print edition and turning into a digital newspaper.

Al-Mustaqbal was founded in 1999 by Hariri’s father, former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, who was assassinated by a massive truck bomb in Beirut six years later. Since then, the paper has been a mouthpiece of the Western-backed coalition in Lebanon, which is opposed to Hezbollah and other groups allied with Iran and Syria.

Several Lebanese newspapers have stopped printing in recent years as they struggle to compete with digital media.

The newspaper said its Thursday print edition, which carried pictures of Hariri and the six bodyguards killed with him, would be its last.

