Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Legislation would give Baltimore full control of police

January 25, 2019 12:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland delegate has submitted legislation that would turn over full control of the Baltimore Police Department to its home city.

The Baltimore Police Department was established in the 19th century as a state agency, and has remained so ever since, even as revenue from city taxpayers funds its budget. Del. Talmadge Branch tells The Baltimore Sun the law is antiquated.

The city council has encountered roadblocks when trying to change laws that govern police, including clashes with the mayor, who does have authority over police commissioner appointments.

Similar efforts have failed in the past, but the leadership of the city’s General Assembly delegation, the city council and Mayor Catherine Pugh have all signaled initial support.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

House Minority Leader Nic Kipke says he doesn’t anticipate opposition from fellow Republicans.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|29 AFCEA Bethesda 11th Annual Health IT...
1|30 Capitol Hill Tech Demo Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor dives into Arabian Sea during exercise

Today in History

1835: Andrew Jackson narrowly escapes assassination

Get our daily newsletter.