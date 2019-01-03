Listen Live Sports

Local Maryland officials to support prescription drug board

January 3, 2019 4:22 am
 
CAMBRIDGE, Md. (AP) — Leading local officials in Maryland’s largest counties are expected to support a proposal to create a state board to review the affordability of prescription drugs.

Several county executives are expected to endorse legislation on Thursday to create a prescription drug affordability board. They include Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski and Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman also are expected to endorse the proposal, along with Howard County Executive Calvin Ball and Harford County Executive Barry Glassman. Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner is expected to support the plan as well.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh has endorsed the plan.

