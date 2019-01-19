Listen Live Sports

Madagascar’s new leader vows to combat widespread corruption

January 19, 2019 10:16 am
 
ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar (AP) — Madagascar’s new president has been sworn in and vows to establish independent bodies to combat the Indian Ocean island nation’s widespread corruption.

Andry Rajoelina, who led the country from 2009 to 2014 in a transitional government after a military coup, told a crowd in the capital on Saturday that for the first time since independence Madagascar is seeing a peaceful, democratic transfer of power between two elected leaders.

The 44-year-old Rajoelina won in a runoff after the high constitutional court rejected all complaints filed over the results. Rival candidate and former President Marc Ravalomanana had alleged massive fraud on election day but later congratulated Rajoelina on his win.

More than two-thirds of Madagascar’s 25 million people live in extreme poverty, and Rajoelina pledges to restructure the economy for “strong growth.”

