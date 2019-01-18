Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Malaysia says Goldman Sachs must pay, apology not enough

January 18, 2019 2:39 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PUTRAYAJAYA, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng says the apology by Goldman Sachs for its role in the alleged multibillion-dollar ransacking of state investment fund 1MDB was insufficient and that it has to pay $7.5 billion as compensation.

Goldman CEO David Solomon on Wednesday apologized to the Malaysian people for former banker Tim Leissner’s role in arranging bond sales for 1MDB, that provided one of the means for associates of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak to steal billions over several years from the fund.

Solomon has said the investment bank conducted due diligence but was misled by Leissner and former Malaysian government officials.

Lim said Friday the apology was not enough and that Goldman must be made accountable by paying back $7.5 billion to Malaysia.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|23 Overcoming the Challenges of Cloud...
1|23 Jumpstart 2019: Accelerating Gov Cloud...
1|24 AFCEA DC January Luncheon - DISA
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Around 100 Air Force 'plungers' participate in annual run

Today in History

1997: Madeleine Albright sworn in as secretary of state