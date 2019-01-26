Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Man fatally shot after 146-mile pursuit, authorities say

January 26, 2019 5:03 pm
 
EHRENBERG, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say officers fatally shot a wanted man during a traffic stop near the Arizona-California border following a 146-mile (235-kilometer) pursuit from California.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said 26-year-old Christian Albarran was shot Thursday after he didn’t comply with commands and made what appeared to be a threatening movement to troopers and a La Paz County sheriff’s deputy.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said the pursuit on Interstate 10 and other highways began in California after deputies recognized Albarran as being wanted on warrants alleging domestic violence and identity theft.

Arizona officials said the California Highway Patrol indicated Albarran had a handgun and was considered dangerous.

DPS spokesman Bart Graves said he could not provide additional details Saturday, including whether officers found a gun in Albarran’s vehicle.

This story has been corrected to fix the misspelling of La Paz County.

