The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Maryland aim to end loophole in ignition interlock law

January 23, 2019 5:03 am
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A measure in Maryland aims close a loophole in a law requiring drunk drivers to put ignition interlocks in their vehicles after a first offense of driving under the influence.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving and lawmakers are holding a news conference Wednesday to talk about it. They want to close a loophole in the 2016 law that enables offenders who are granted probation before judgment to avoid installing ignition interlocks.

The law is known as “Noah’s Law.” It’s named after Officer Noah Leotta, who was killed while working on a driving-under-the-influence assignment by a drunk driver.

It covers drivers with blood alcohol contents of 0.08 or greater. The devices require drivers to blow into them to start their cars to determine whether they’ve had too much to drink.

