The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Maryland estimates shutdown impact on state residents

January 14, 2019 1:16 pm
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials estimate the ongoing federal government shutdown is affecting about 172,000 residents in the state.

The state’s Bureau of Revenue Estimates said Monday in a report that each biweekly payroll those residents are not paid results in about $778 million in lost wages. That results in roughly $57.5 million less in combined state and local income tax withholding and $2.1 million less in sales tax collections.

Between 230,000 and 245,000 Maryland residents are federal employees. The report says about 90,000 Marylanders are either furloughed or working without pay. Some federal agencies are funded through other budget appropriations.

It’s estimated about half of the state’s 164,000 federal contractors are affected by the shutdown. The report says many of those workers are unlikely to be repaid once the government reopens.

The Associated Press

