Maryland GOP outlines tax cut, public safety, proposals

January 25, 2019 1:23 pm
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland House Republicans are outlining several priorities for the state’s legislative session, including a tax cut and public safety initiatives.

Republican delegates said Friday they’re proposing a quarter of a percent income tax cut across the board.

The GOP will propose creating a registry for repeat violent offenders, so Maryland residents will be able to find out more easily about offenders who live in their communities.

House Republicans are proposing changes in existing law for special police officers to create flexibility for counties to have an armed officer in schools.

They’re also proposing a constitutional amendment, so that all state legislative districts only have one delegate. Del. Jason Buckel says it’s “blatantly political and fundamentally wrong” for some residents to have only one delegate representing them, when others have three.

