Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Maryland governor wants to expand workforce development plan

January 3, 2019 5:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan is announcing plans to expand a program that helps economically distressed communities.

Hogan outlined plans to allocate about $56.5 million to workforce development to expand Maryland’s Opportunity Zone program. The initiatives he announced Tuesday are designed to work with the federal Opportunity Zone program, which will provide tax incentives over the next decade.

Hogan also is proposing a measure to invest $16 million to create a Maryland Technology Infrastructure Fund.

The administration also is making several funding sources available to support projects in Opportunity Zones, including $20 million for the construction and renovation of affordable housing.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Hogan signed an executive order to create the Maryland Opportunity Zone Leadership Task Force. It will host summits around the state to discuss possibilities for Opportunity Zones.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter Defense...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine recruits maneuver through obstacle course

Today in History

1952: Truman warns of Cold War dangers in Union address