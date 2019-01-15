Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Maryland official announces help for federal workers

January 15, 2019 11:14 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s tax collector is announcing help for federal workers affected by the partial federal government shutdown.

Comptroller Peter Franchot said Tuesday that federal contractors, furloughed employees and people working without pay who are now on payment plans with the state may be granted reduced or even suspended payments during the shutdown.

The aid will help federal workers with personal income liabilities and other outstanding tax obligations.

The comptroller’s office says each request will be handled on a case-by-case basis.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The partial government shutdown entered its 25th day on Tuesday, with no resolution in sight.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris