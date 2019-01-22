Listen Live Sports

Maryland state prosecutor announces his upcoming retirement

January 22, 2019 10:39 am
 
TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s state prosecutor has announced he is retiring.

Emmet Davitt announced Tuesday he has notified Gov. Larry Hogan in a letter about his plans to retire in August.

He was appointed to the job in 2010 by then-Gov. Martin O’Malley.

The state prosecutor can investigate at the prosecutor’s own initiative or at the request of the governor, attorney general, the legislature, the State Ethics Commission or a state’s attorney for certain criminal offenses. Those include state election law violations and state ethics law violations. The office also can investigate misconduct in office by public officials or employees.

The office of state prosecutor was created in 1976 and began operation in 1977.

