Maryland’s legislative session begins with 60 new lawmakers

January 9, 2019 4:53 am
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s legislative session is beginning with 60 new lawmakers in the 188-member General Assembly.

Lawmakers are gathering Wednesday for the start of the annual 90-day session.

There are 43 new members of the House of Delegates. Democrats gained eight seats in the House, where there are 99 Democrats and 42 Republicans.

The GOP gained a seat in the Senate, where there are 17 new senators in a chamber with 32 Democrats and 15 Republicans.

For the first time since the 1950s, the Maryland General Assembly will be working with a Republican governor who won a second term.

Health care, education and criminal justice expected to be some of the issues lawmakers take up. They also are planning to debate raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

