Government News
 
Mayor axes ‘cooperation’ sign, says council not cooperating

January 4, 2019 11:53 am
 
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A sign pledging cooperation has been removed from a West Virginia city council’s chambers because the mayor says officials aren’t cooperating.

Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce told The News and Sentinel that he doesn’t think City Council members are living up to the motto adopted two years ago, so he removed the motto sign and stopped streaming meetings live on YouTube.

The motto reads: “We are a community, and we will cooperate when possible, compromise when necessary. Confrontation is not an option.”

The newspaper reports some council members have butted heads during recent meetings.

They also disagreed about removing the sign. Councilman J.R. Carpenter says he’s for its removal, while Councilman Bob Mercer says he’s not.

Councilman John Reed said the council should decide, since the sign hung in council chambers.

Information from: News and Sentinel (Parkersburg, W.Va.), http://www.newsandsentinel.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

