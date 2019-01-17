Listen Live Sports

Mexico Congress backs National Guard, weakens military role

January 17, 2019 10:32 am
 
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The lower house of Mexico’s Congress has passed a measure creating a National Guard — but it weakens controversial proposals to give the military a greater formal role in policing.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Thursday he’s not satisfied with the bill that passed the night before and hopes the Senate will modify it to restore a greater role for the armed forces.

The president originally proposed a National Guard under military command as the central feature of his security strategy. Last week, his administration bowed to concerns by saying the force would be placed under civilian command.

The version passed by the lower house stripped out language that would involve the military in training the force and give it a clear role in public security.

