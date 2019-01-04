Listen Live Sports

Mexico’s central bank files appeal on official salary cuts

January 4, 2019
 
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s central bank has filed an appeal asking the Supreme Court to review President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s policy of prohibiting most public-sector employees from earning more than him.

Lopez Obrador argues the rule is already written in Article 127 of the Constitution; it had simply been ignored for years.

Lopez Obrador cut his own pay to about $65,000 per year and wants others to follow suit, as an austerity measure. The court has already suspended the federal salary law passed by Congress while it reviews the measure.

The Bank of Mexico said Thursday it wants the court to determine if the article applies to the bank, which is independent and autonomous.

The article says those who do “technical” or “specialized work” can make 50 percent more than the president.

