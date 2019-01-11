Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Miami airport to close terminal as gov shutdown continues

January 11, 2019 9:34 am
 
1 min read
Share       

MIAMI (AP) — Miami International Airport is closing a terminal this weekend because security screeners have been calling in sick at twice the airport’s normal rate as the federal government shutdown stretches toward a fourth week.

Friday marks the first day screeners will miss a paycheck, and airport spokesman Greg Chin said there’s a concern there won’t be enough workers to handle all 11 checkpoints during normal hours over the weekend.

Chin said Terminal G will close at 1 p.m. Saturday, reopen for flights Sunday morning and close again at 1 p.m. that day. The terminal serves United Airlines along with smaller carriers. Its closure means restaurants and shops that depend on departing flights also will close.

“We felt we had to make a decision before the weekend,” Chin said. “They’re erring on the side of caution.”

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Chin told The Miami Herald that some passengers have complained about longer waits, but there’ve been no abnormal security delays.

Terminal G is the slowest concourse at the airport, with about 12 planes a day flying out after 1 p.m. That’s about 3 percent of the roughly 450 flights that depart each day. Terminal G’s flights will be diverted to other terminals this weekend.

But Chin said that if the shutdown continues and additional screeners don’t show up for work, the airport could be forced to close a security checkpoint at terminals that have multiple entry points, such as Concourse J or Concourse D.

___

Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com

        The latest news on the federal government's longest shutdown in history. Follow our complete coverage.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
1|16 Public Relations 101
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Oldest World War II veteran in US laid to rest

Today in History

2003: Columbia space shuttle takes off on last mission