Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Mother settles wrongful death police shooting suit for $2.3M

January 15, 2019 7:56 am
 
< a min read
Share       

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — The mother of a suburban Kansas City teenager who was fatally shot by police as he backed a minivan out of his family’s garage has reached a $2.3 million settlement.

The Kansas City Star reports that the city of Overland Park, Kansas, makes no admission of wrongdoing in the January 2017 death of 17-year-old John Albers. He was killed after officers responded to a report that he was making suicidal comments on social media.

Police say the teenager backed toward an officer, who told the teen to stop before firing 13 times. The teenager’s mother, Sheila Albers, says “there is nothing that can ever excuse such an unreasonable use of force.”

The officer resigned after the shooting, but prosecutors declined to file charges.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Kansas City Star obtained the settlement agreement Monday through an open records request.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris