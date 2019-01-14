Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Mueller probe target says stepson subpoenaed to grand jury

January 14, 2019 10:15 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservative writer Jerome Corsi, a target in the special counsel’s Russia investigation, says his stepson has been subpoenaed to give grand jury testimony.

Corsi revealed the development in an interview Monday on Fox Business News. He said his stepson, Andrew Stettner, recently received the subpoena.

Corsi is an associate of former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone. Investigators are trying to determine whether Corsi and Stone had advance knowledge of WikiLeaks’ plans to release hacked material damaging to Hillary Clinton’s presidential effort.

He has said investigators wanted to talk to Stettner about text messages the two exchanged about Corsi’s computer being “scrubbed.” Corsi says his stepson was talking about refurbishing Corsi’s old computer for his wife to use for her business.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

