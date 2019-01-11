Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

N Carolina elections official: Some documents were forged

January 11, 2019 2:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina elections official in the county where fraud allegations have forestalled declaring a winner in the nation’s last undecided congressional race says some requests for mail-in ballots were forged.

Bladen County Elections Board Chairman Bobby Ludlum said in a sworn affidavit released Friday that three absentee ballot request forms submitted in the 2018 general election were forged. The Republican elections official said they were among 165 requests dropped off by a woman whom he didn’t identify. He said one of the forged requests was for one of his relatives, who hadn’t asked for it.

People working on behalf of both Republican congressional candidate Mark Harris and Democrat Dan McCready submitted multiple requests for absentee ballots, which is legal.

Harris narrowly leads in the 9th Congressional District race.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|17 AFCEA Bethesda January Breakfast
1|17 Trailblazing Women In Government IT
1|17 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine snipers practice target techniques

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower bids farewell