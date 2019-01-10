Listen Live Sports

N. Carolina officer shot, wounded; 2 suspects in custody

January 10, 2019 1:20 pm
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say an officer was shot several times while trying to take a suspect into custody.

Raleigh Police say the male officer was wounded Wednesday night and hospitalized. Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown said Thursday morning the officer was out of surgery but didn’t elaborate on his condition.

One suspect was arrested Wednesday night, while the other was caught hours later after a manhunt that shut down a nearby highway and neighborhood.

A police news release said Cedric Jamal Kearney, 24, faces charges including attempted murder and assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm. A second suspect, Antonio Dequan Fletcher, 21, was charged with possessing a stolen firearm. It wasn’t clear if they had attorneys; phone listings for them couldn’t be found in an online search.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

