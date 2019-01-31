Naval Academy midshipmen to select ships

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — About 250 U.S. Naval Academy midshipmen will be selecting the first ships they’ll be working on.

The academy’s annual Ship Selection Night is scheduled for Thursday in Annapolis.

Midshipmen in the Class of 2019 who will serve as surface warfare officers after graduating will choose their first ship and homeport.

Their options include a variety of Navy ships based out of ports worldwide.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.