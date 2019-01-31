Listen Live Sports

Naval Academy midshipmen to select ships

January 31, 2019
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — About 250 U.S. Naval Academy midshipmen will be selecting the first ships they’ll be working on.

The academy’s annual Ship Selection Night is scheduled for Thursday in Annapolis.

Midshipmen in the Class of 2019 who will serve as surface warfare officers after graduating will choose their first ship and homeport.

Their options include a variety of Navy ships based out of ports worldwide.

