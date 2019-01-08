New Florida governor pushed to remove sheriff over massacre

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — With Florida’s new governor taking office, some parents of students killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre are pushing for the removal of the local sheriff.

Gov. Ron DeSantis in his inaugural address Tuesday said he would hold local officials accountable for any misdeeds. The assertion echoed statements he made during the campaign about possibly suspending Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel. Shortly after the Feb. 14 shooting that left 17 dead, DeSantis told supporters he would suspend Israel. DeSantis retreated in later appearances.

Andrew Pollack, whose daughter died in the shooting, was a member of DeSantis’ transition team and says Israel should be removed for failing to protect the students.

Israel’s attorney Stuart Kaplan says Israel doesn’t deserve removal and DeSantis should leave his fate to voters in 2020.

