Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

New Palestinian political body aims to rival Abbas, Hamas

January 3, 2019 11:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Five Palestinian factions are forming a new political body in the West Bank and Gaza Strip in an attempt to break the political duopoly of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah movement and the Islamic movement Hamas.

The factions announced the formation of “The Democratic Caucus” at a news conference on Thursday, with the stated aim of challenging the two main Palestinian political parties.

Leaders said they would work toward holding presidential and parliamentary elections, and protecting human rights in the Palestinian territories.

Palestinian elections were last held in 2006 and have been indefinitely postponed due to political discord between Fatah and Hamas.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Hamas wrested control of the Gaza Strip from Abbas’s government in a 2007 armed coup. Efforts to reconcile the two parties have yet to yield results.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter Defense...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine recruits maneuver through obstacle course

Today in History

1952: Truman warns of Cold War dangers in Union address