The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
New York enacts law to ban transgender discrimination

January 25, 2019 3:22 pm
 
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York has enacted a measure adding gender identity and gender expression to the state’s anti-discrimination law, making it illegal to deny people a job, housing, education or public accommodations because they are transgender.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the measure into law on Friday, along with a bill prohibiting conversion therapy for minors. That is when a therapist tries to change a young person’s sexual orientation.

The bills passed last week after being blocked for years by Republican lawmakers. That changed when Democrats won control of the state Senate in November.

Cuomo signed the bills at the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center in Manhattan.

Cuomo issued an executive order in 2015 adding gender identity to the law banning discrimination based on age, gender or religion. Supporters wanted the change made in statute.

