New York pols vie to become city’s official ‘loudmouth’

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City special election for the position of public advocate next month features 22 people running for a job that has little power but is seen as a handy springboard to higher office.

The Feb. 26 special election candidates include current members of the City Council and the New York state Assembly plus lawyers, community activists and entrepreneurs.

They are running to fill a seat vacated by the election of former public advocate Letitia James to the position of state attorney general. The winner will have to compete again in a June primary and a November general election if she or he wants to serve as public advocate past the end of 2019.

The job comes with a $165,000 salary, a $3 million budget and a bully pulpit.

