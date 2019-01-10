Listen Live Sports

Nicaraguan supreme court justice resigns in protest

January 10, 2019 8:19 pm
 
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Nicaraguan media say a Supreme Court justice has resigned in a scathing open letter to President Daniel Ortega.

Thursday’s reports cite a letter circulating widely on social media accompanied by a photograph of judge Rafael Solis Cerda’s government-issued ID. The letter’s authenticity could not be independently confirmed.

Solis is a long-time member of Ortega’s Sandinista Front party, but his letter says Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, are dragging Nicaragua toward a civil war. He says he never expected to see history repeat itself at the hands of those who helped overthrow Nicaragua’s last dictator.

Solis’ letter says he considered resigning last year. He says suggestions he offered Ortega on negotiating an end to the country’s political crisis, but they were disregarded.

The government did not immediately comment.

